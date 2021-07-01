Sam Curran five-for helps England make strong start to second Sri Lanka ODI

Sam Curran took a career-best haul of five for 48 as Sri Lanka recovered from a desperate start to set England 242 in the second Royal London ODI.

Excelling on home turf at the Kia Oval, Curran took three rapid wickets with the new ball as the tourists slumped to 21 for four and returned to grab two more for his first ever five-for in limited-overs cricket, while fellow left-armer David Willey claimed four for 64.

Dhananjaya De Silva led an admirable fightback as his run-a-ball 91 set up a final score of 241 for nine, but Eoin Morgan’s men will still fancy their chances of sealing the series 2-0 on a true pitch.

David Willey took four wickets for England (Nigel French/PA)

With the gauntlet laid down, the top order not only failed to pick it up but fell on their faces in the attempt. England had rested Chris Woakes, their four-wicket player-of-the-match in Durham, but found Curran more than ready to step up.

Wicketless and comparatively expensive last time out, the all-rounder picked up two lbws in his first four deliveries here. Captain Kusal Perera had defied England for more than 32 overs in the previous match but followed that with a two-ball duck, undone by an accurate, attacking length in a manner that Avishka Fernando would replicate a few seconds later.

Dhananjaya De Silva led Sri Lanka’s recovery (Nigel French/PA)

At 21 for four, Sri Lanka were staring at a truly dire situation. Step forward De Silva, who took belated advantage of the fielding restrictions to unleash a handful of boundaries and then forged stands of 65 with Wanindu Hasaranga and 78 with Dasun Shanaka.

De Silva was particularly strong on the pull, drove ebulliently when he sniffed a half-volley and showed admirable nous when he stepped away and redirected Mark Wood’s 90mph pace to third third-man ropes.