Phoenix Suns canter into NBA Finals with defeat of Los Angeles Clippers

After putting up 41 PTS (31 in 2nd half) in the series-clinching win, @CP3 talks about what it means to make his first trip to the #NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV.

The @Suns advance to the #NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV for the first time since 1993! #ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/Sbn3j3hfMz

— NBA (@NBA) July 1, 2021