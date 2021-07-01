Emma Raducanu stuns Marketa Vondrousova to continue Wimbledon fairytale

Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu continued her Wimbledon fairytale with a sensational win over Marketa Vondrousova to make the third round.

The 18-year-old was only handed a wild card into the main draw at late notice but backed up a round-one victory over Vitalia Diatchenko to claim the biggest triumph of her career on Wednesday with a 6-2 6-4 success on Court 12.

A mixture of powerful hitting and incredible composure from Raducanu saw her deservedly shock the world number 42 in one hour and 12 minutes.