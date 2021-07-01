Daniil Medvedev escapes from Alcaraz to reach third round at Wimbledon

UK SportPublished:

The second seed beat the Spanish wild card 6-4 6-1 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev escapes from Alcaraz to reach third round at Wimbledon

Second seed Daniil Medvedev raced into the Wimbledon third round after a pain-free escape from Carlos Alcaraz.

Spanish wild card Alcaraz, a rising star who has climbed from 492 in the world to 75 in the space of 18 months, was broken in the first game but hit back for 5-4, only to surrender his serve once again.

Russian Medvedev then sped away from the 18-year-old to complete a routine 6-4 6-1 6-2 victory.

The match lasted just over an hour and a half, and Medvedev said: “The faster you go on grass, the better.

“But Carlos is an amazing player. I was surprised in the first set because I know grass is not really his surface.

Daniil Medvedev celebrates victory against Carlos Alcaraz
Daniil Medvedev celebrates victory against Carlos Alcaraz (Steven Paston/PA)

“I love grass. In my first four grand slams I had only one victory and it was here so Wimbledon will always be special to me.”

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News