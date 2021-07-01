An 18-year-old waiting for A-Level results – A closer look at Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu’s dream Wimbledon debut continued as she made it through to the third round.

The 18-year-old is the last Brit standing in the women’s draw after beating 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova 6-2 6-4.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Raducanu.

Educating Emma

So are A Levels happening? — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) January 4, 2021

This summer is not all about Wimbledon for Raducanu as she is awaiting results for her A Levels. She has been combining her studies with her tennis over the last 12 months, choosing not to travel to lower-level tournaments abroad, and sat exams in maths and economics at Newstead School. Despite her intelligence, Raducanu insists she is focused on a career in tennis.

Mixed heritage

A sporting youth

Emma Raducanu started playing tennis when she was aged five (Jonathan Nackstrand/AELTC Pool/PA)

A recent debut

?? @EmmaRaducanu is the youngest British woman to reach the #Wimbledon 3rd round since Elena Baltacha in 2002 ?? pic.twitter.com/12wj6cKmWu — LTA (@the_LTA) July 1, 2021

It is incredible to think that Raducanu only made her first WTA Tour main draw appearance last month at the Nottingham Open. She lost 6-4 6-3 to compatriot Harriet Dart in the first round before making the quarter-finals of a lower-level tournament at the same venue the following week. That persuaded Wimbledon to offer her a wild card into the main draw and the rest is history.