Wimbledon day three: Andy Murray rolls back the years in five-set thriller

Andy Murray came through another rollercoaster match under the Centre Court roof, this time beating German qualifier Oscar Otte in five sets.
The Scot is still a long way short of returning to the levels which won him two Wimbledon titles, but he still provided plenty of late-night drama yet again.
Among the other Brits, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans got through their matches, as did 18-year-old Emma Raducanu on her Wimbledon debut.
But Katie Boulter came up just short after threatening a major upset against second seed Arnya Sabalenka, Liam Broady was beaten in four by Diego Schwartzman, and Samantha Murray Sharan was also knocked out.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the events on day three at Wimbledon.
Men: Pablo Carreno Busta (11), Casper Ruud (12), Aslan Karatsev (20), Ugo Umbert (21), John Isner (28).
Women: Sofia Kenin (4), Bianca Andreescu (5), Belinda Bencic (9), Jessica Pegula (22), Anett Kontaveit (24), Petra Martic (26), Ekaterina Alexandrova (32).