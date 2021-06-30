Wimbledon day three: Andy Murray heads the four Britons in action at SW19

UK SportPublished:

Dan Evans and Katie Boulter also play in the second round, while Cam Norrie has a first-round match to finish.

Serena Williams tumbled out through injury while three Britons also fell by the wayside on day two.

Day three sees Andy Murray, Dan Evans and Katie Boulter in second-round action, while Cam Norrie has a first-round match to finish.

Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic opens things up on Centre Court against former runner-up Kevin Anderson.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to day three at Wimbledon.

Order of play

Centre Court
Novak Djokovic (1) v Kevin Anderson
Katie Boulter v Aryna Sabalenka (2)
Oscar Otte v Andy Murray

Court One
Elina Svitolina (3) v Alison Van Uytvanck
Dan Evans v Dusan Lajovic
Ons Jabeur (21) v Venus Williams

