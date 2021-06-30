Wayne Pivac delighted to see Tom Rogers adapt quickly to international rugby

Wayne Pivac says that Wales newcomer Tom Rogers has taken to the international environment “like a duck to water” as he prepares for his Test debut.

Rogers will line up against Canada in Cardiff on Saturday after playing barely a dozen games for the Scarlets.

The 22-year-old wing is among five uncapped players in Wales head coach Pivac’s match-day 23 for the opening game of a summer series that also features two appointments with Argentina.

And it is a golden opportunity for him to make an impression as Pivac continues expanding his playing pool on the road towards World Cup 2023.

“He is very good in the air, he is showing good awareness and he’s learning a lot about what he does off the ball,” Pivac said.

“That is a big area for him to improve in terms of his work-rate and his involvements.

“He has taken to it like a duck to water. It’s just the enthusiasm these young guys are bringing, as you would expect.

“Hopefully, we get a good day weather-wise on Saturday, we get a game that flows and he can get plenty of ball in his hands and show us what he can do.

“We have to build more depth at some stage, and this is the obvious window. It’s great to see guys receive the phone call for the first time and hearing the excitement on the other end of the phone.

“We have been really impressed with the raw talent at our disposal.”

It will also be a red-letter day for the Carmarthenshire village of Cefneithin when Rogers runs out in front of an 8,000 Principality Stadium crowd.

“There is a bus full of my mates from Cefneithin Rugby Club going to the game, so they will be making a lot of noise,” Rogers said. “They have all got tickets.

“It has always been a goal of mine (to play for Wales) since I was a kid, but I never thought it would come so soon.

“I will try to relax and cherish every moment on the pitch. I am just looking forward to getting out there now.

“Training has been very intense – there is a lot of competition – and I have learnt a lot the last few days from other players.”

And there has also been a link to the Lions squad in South Africa for Rogers, with Scarlets star Liam Williams passing on his congratulations.

“He sent me a text as soon as he knew about the squad – he was one of the first people who messaged me,” Rogers added.

“I phoned my mother and father (after selection). They were over the moon for me, crying. It was very emotional.