Time to face the facts – 5 challenges waiting for Rafael Benitez at Everton

Everton’s confirmation of the controversial appointment of former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez means the Spaniard can now get to work after weeks of waiting.
Here the PA news agency looks at what Benitez will have to focus on first.
Getting fans onside
Rodriguez future
Relationship with Brands
Benitez is renowned for wanting to have control every aspect of football operations; he is a man who famously said of one transfer deal by Valencia’s sporting director: “I asked for a sofa and they bought me a lamp”. Everton are wedded to the idea of a director of football, with Marcel Brands being given a new three-year contract in April, and so the Spaniard will have to find a way of working within that system if he is to avoid getting off on the wrong foot with established staff.