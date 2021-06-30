Time to face the facts – 5 challenges waiting for Rafael Benitez at Everton

How will the former Liverpool boss get Toffees fans onside after crossing the divide?

Time to face the facts – 5 challenges waiting for Rafael Benitez at Everton

Everton’s confirmation of the controversial appointment of former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez means the Spaniard can now get to work after weeks of waiting.

Here the PA news agency looks at what Benitez will have to focus on first.

Getting fans onside

Gwladys Street banner displayed at Everton
Benitez’s biggest job may be to get fans to accept him (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Rodriguez future

Relationship with Brands

Benitez is renowned for wanting to have control every aspect of football operations; he is a man who famously said of one transfer deal by Valencia’s sporting director: “I asked for a sofa and they bought me a lamp”. Everton are wedded to the idea of a director of football, with Marcel Brands being given a new three-year contract in April, and so the Spaniard will have to find a way of working within that system if he is to avoid getting off on the wrong foot with established staff.

Find a role for Ferguson

Everton assistant manager Duncan Ferguson holds up the substitutes board
Duncan Ferguson, one of Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant managers, needs a clearly-defined role (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Sort out the squad

Everton’s Fabian Delph and Bernard leave the pitch
Fabian Delph and Bernard are players who could be moved on in a clearout (Peter Powell/PA)
