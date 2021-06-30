Taking a closer look at the Euro 2020 quarter-finals

England and Ukraine booked their place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 as the remaining last-16 fixtures were completed on Tuesday night.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the four ties shape up.

(July 2, St Petersburg, 1700 BST)

The Swiss – who qualified for the last 16 as one of the best-ranked third-placed teams – delivered the biggest shock of Euro 2020 so far when they knocked out World Cup winners France following a penalty shoot-out in Bucharest, having rallied from 3-1 down with 10 minutes left.

Unai Simon (right) was all smiles after Spain booked their place in the last eight, his blunder having earlier gifted Croatia the opening goal in Copenhagen(Jonathan Nackstrand, Pool/AP)

Belgium v Italy

(July 2, Munich, 2000 BST)

Belgium again impressed as they saw off holders Portugal 1-0 in Seville – and left Cristiano Ronaldo crestfallen (Jose Manuel Vidal/Pool via AP)

Italy also impressed as they won Group A ahead of Wales without breaking sweat. However, Roberto Mancini’s men were stretched by a determined Austria in their last-16 tie at Wembley – and could have been behind in the closing stages but for the intervention of VAR to rule out Marko Arnautovic’s header. Eventually, though, Italy ground out another result with goals in extra-time from Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina, before a rare breach of their defence. The Azzurri are unbeaten through 31 games, a new national record – one which will be put to the test against Belgium.

Czech Republic v Denmark

(July 3, Baku, 1700 BST)

Denmark have become many people’s ‘second team’ at Euro 2020 (PA)

Ukraine v England

(July 3, Rome, 2000 BST)

?? Ukraine are into the EURO quarter-finals for the first time in their history! ???#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/IsGoNXzKU8 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 29, 2021

After losing to both Holland and Austria in Group C, Andriy Shevchenko’s Ukraine were left sweating on results elsewhere to qualify as one of the third-placed teams, eventually edging out Finland on goal difference for the final slot. They then got past Sweden in a dramatic finale at Hampden Park, with a 2-1 win being secured by Artem Dovbyk’s goal in stoppage time at the end of extra-time.