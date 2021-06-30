Taking a closer look at the Euro 2020 quarter-finals

UK SportPublished: Last Updated:

A look at how the four ties shape up

Taking a closer look at the Euro 2020 quarter-finals

England and Ukraine booked their place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 as the remaining last-16 fixtures were completed on Tuesday night.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the four ties shape up.

PA Graphics
PA Graphics

(July 2, St Petersburg, 1700 BST)

The Swiss – who qualified for the last 16 as one of the best-ranked third-placed teams – delivered the biggest shock of Euro 2020 so far when they knocked out World Cup winners France following a penalty shoot-out in Bucharest, having rallied from 3-1 down with 10 minutes left.

Spain’s Cesar Azpilicueta (left) Spain’s goalkeeper Unai Simon celebrate their Euro 2020 win in Copenhagen
Unai Simon (right) was all smiles after Spain booked their place in the last eight, his blunder having earlier gifted Croatia the opening goal in Copenhagen(Jonathan Nackstrand, Pool/AP)

Belgium v Italy

(July 2, Munich, 2000 BST)

Belgium players celebrate winning 1-0 as Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after the Euro 2020 game in Seville
Belgium again impressed as they saw off holders Portugal 1-0 in Seville – and left Cristiano Ronaldo crestfallen (Jose Manuel Vidal/Pool via AP)

Italy also impressed as they won Group A ahead of Wales without breaking sweat. However, Roberto Mancini’s men were stretched by a determined Austria in their last-16 tie at Wembley – and could have been behind in the closing stages but for the intervention of VAR to rule out Marko Arnautovic’s header. Eventually, though, Italy ground out another result with goals in extra-time from Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina, before a rare breach of their defence. The Azzurri are unbeaten through 31 games, a new national record – one which will be put to the test against Belgium.

Czech Republic v Denmark

(July 3, Baku, 1700 BST)

Denmark players celebrate victory after the final whistle at Euro 2020 against Wales in Amsterdam
Denmark have become many people’s ‘second team’ at Euro 2020 (PA)

Ukraine v England

(July 3, Rome, 2000 BST)

After losing to both Holland and Austria in Group C, Andriy Shevchenko’s Ukraine were left sweating on results elsewhere to qualify as one of the third-placed teams, eventually edging out Finland on goal difference for the final slot. They then got past Sweden in a dramatic finale at Hampden Park, with a 2-1 win being secured by Artem Dovbyk’s goal in stoppage time at the end of extra-time.

Raheem Sterling scored his third goal of Euro 2020 in England's 2-0 win over Germany (Mike Egerton/PA).
Raheem Sterling scored his third goal of Euro 2020 in England’s 2-0 win over Germany (Mike Egerton/PA).
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News