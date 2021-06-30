Keep Harry Kane and reconnect with fans – Nuno’s Tottenham to-do list

UK SportPublished:

The England captain is known to want to leave this summer.

Tottenham have appointed Nuno Espirito Santo as their new head coach.

The Portuguese has been out of work since leaving Wolves at the end of last season and replaces Jose Mourinho, who was sacked in April.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the issues awaiting Nuno at the north London club.

Convince Harry Kane to stay

Reconnect with the fans

Tottenham fans protested against chairman Daniel Levy and the club's owners last season
Tottenham fans protested against chairman Daniel Levy and the club’s owners last season (Adam Davy/PA)

Rediscover the club’s DNA

Chairman Daniel Levy admitted at the end of last season that the club had lost sight of its “core DNA” and vowed to appoint a manager who would play “attacking and entertaining” football in the wake of Mourinho’s spell in charge. On paper Nuno does not fill that brief as his Wolves team were set up in a more pragmatic way. It seems odd that a club places more value on their style of play than results, but if Nuno can somehow marry the two – just as Pochettino did – then he will go some way to winning over a sceptical fanbase.

Blood the youngsters

Oliver Skipp had an excellent season on loan at Norwich
Oliver Skipp had an excellent season on loan at Norwich (Nick Potts/PA)
