Keep Harry Kane and reconnect with fans – Nuno’s Tottenham to-do list

Convince Harry Kane to stay

Reconnect with the fans

Rediscover the club’s DNA

Chairman Daniel Levy admitted at the end of last season that the club had lost sight of its “core DNA” and vowed to appoint a manager who would play “attacking and entertaining” football in the wake of Mourinho’s spell in charge. On paper Nuno does not fill that brief as his Wolves team were set up in a more pragmatic way. It seems odd that a club places more value on their style of play than results, but if Nuno can somehow marry the two – just as Pochettino did – then he will go some way to winning over a sceptical fanbase.