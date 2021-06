Raheem Sterling has been England’s player of Euro 2020 so far with three goals in four matches, including the all-important opener in their last-16 win over Germany.

The Manchester City forward has scored 15 times in his last 20 international appearances.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how he has become Gareth Southgate’s most effective player.

Southgate’s unstinting faith

Southgate has been a long-time supporter of Sterling, even in his lean times (Mike Egerton/PA)

A clearly-defined role

Greater sense of personal responsibility