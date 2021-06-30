Euro 2020: Quarter-final line-ups set after England oust Germany

England must quickly focus on their trip to Rome where they will face Ukraine on Saturday for a place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane struck second-half goals at Wembley as Gareth Southgate’s side booked their place in the last eight with a historic round-of-16 win against Germany.

The Three Lions defeated Germany in a major tournament for the first time since they lifted the World Cup in 1966 and kept their fourth successive clean sheet in the tournament.

England captain Harry Kane celebrates scoring the decisive second goal at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s opener for Ukraine was cancelled out by Emil Forsberg’s deflected strike just before half-time, but Ukraine substitute Artem Dovbyk headed the winner in the third minute of stoppage time.

Victories for England and Ukraine completed the quarter-final draw and, on Friday, Switzerland will play Spain in St Petersburg and Belgium face Italy in Munich.

The Czech Republic take on Denmark in Baku on Saturday before England’s game against Ukraine at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

Post of the day

Not stopping here. Well said, skipper! ? — England (@England) June 29, 2021

Three Lions create history

??????? England have beaten Germany for the first time in a knockout round of a major tournament since 1966 ?#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/G8HBoO9gHJ — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 29, 2021

England’s players heeded coach Gareth Southgate’s advice to create their own piece of history by beating Germany at a major tournament for the first time in 55 years.

For many onlookers facing Die Mannschaft brought up painful memories, from the 1970 World Cup to the ghost goal in 2010 as well as the Italia 90 and Euro 96 semi-final shootout heartbreaks.

But England’s players showed few signs of anxiety, nerves or baggage in the build-up or at Wembley as Sterling and Kane scored in a famous 2-0 round-of-16 win.

Quote of the day

Germany forward Thomas Muller spurned a golden chance to haul his side level when he dragged his shot wide when one-on-one with England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Sterling’s error moments after he had given England the lead was pounced on by the Germans and Muller looked odds on to score when he raced through on goal.

But Pickford stood tall and the Bayern Munich veteran pulled his low shot the wrong side of the goalkeeper’s right-hand post, allowing England to breathe again.

Stat Attack

??????? Goals for England at major tournaments: ⚽️1⃣0⃣ Gary Lineker⚽️0⃣9⃣ Alan Shearer⚽️0⃣7⃣ Harry Kane⚽️0⃣7⃣ Wayne Rooney#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/nkVZ8mnsUz — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 29, 2021

Up next