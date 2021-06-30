Euro 2020 matchday 20: England switch focus to quarter-final against Ukraine

England had little time to reflect on their hard-earned victory over Germany as preparations soon turned towards the Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome.

The Three Lions squad were back to work at St. George’s Park on Wednesday, when 14 players were involved in the outdoor session, with Jack Grealish joining the starting XI for recovery work.

Gareth Southgate knows there is plenty more work ahead as they focus on Saturday’s showdown with Ukraine, who were left counting the cost of their dramatic extra-time victory over Sweden.

Italy, meanwhile, are hoping defender Giorgio Chiellini will be fit for Friday’s quarter-final against Belgium.

The Red Devils also have some concerns, with Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard both carrying injuries sustained in the last-16 tie with Portugal which could see them miss out in Munich.

Post of the day

The cramp was worth it in the end???? https://t.co/eX0F3TcSwW — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) June 30, 2021

Expats ready for Rome

Members of the England Supporters Travel Club have already been told by the Football Association that no tickets will be sold to them for Saturday’s match (Nick Potts/PA)

Quote of the day

So long Joachim, thanks for the memories

Germany’s exit signalled the end of Joachim Low’s 15-year tenure. While he may not have signed off with another successful campaign, the man who guided Die Mannschaft to World Cup glory in 2014 remains a tough act for Hansi Flick to follow. “For Germany he is the biggest manager of all time, the whole country is proud of him, the players are proud of him,” said Chelsea’s Kai Havertz. “The career for him is unbelievable and we are disappointed not to give him the best end.”

Stat Attack

?? Switzerland have beaten Spain just once in 22 meetings… Can they cause another upset on Friday? ?#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 30, 2021

With just one victory in 22 meetings, the odds might be stacked against Switzerland as they prepare for a quarter-final with Spain in St Petersburg on Friday. However, given the way they upset the form book with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over world champions France, that, you suspect, is unlikely to cause Vladimir Petkovic’s squad much lack of sleep.

(PA Graphics)