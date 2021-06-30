5 Ukraine players for England to watch out for

Ukraine are England’s Euro 2020 quarter-final opponents in Rome on Saturday.

Andriy Shevchenko’s side reached the last eight with a 2-1 extra-time victory against Sweden.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five players the Three Lions should fear ahead of the clash at the Stadio Olimpico.

Ruslan Malinovskyi

Ruslan Malinovskyi is involved in a lot of the good things Ukraine do (Justin Setterfield/AP/PA)

Andriy Yarmolenko

Familiar to England’s players, having plied his trade at West Ham for the past three seasons, Yarmolenko is the second-highest goalscorer in Ukraine’s history – behind head coach Andriy Shevchenko. Shevchenko scored 48 goals in 111 appearances for his country, while Yarmolenko has netted 44 times after getting on the scoresheet twice at Euro 2020 against North Macedonia and Holland. Playing out wide on the right and cutting infield with his dangerous left foot, the 31-year-old is one of Ukraine’s biggest attacking threats.

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Another player who the Three Lions will know plenty about is Zinchenko. Largely used as a left-back by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, the 24-year-old is deployed in a much more attacking role for Ukraine on the left-hand side of the midfield and has been known to play in the number 10 role on occasion. His versatility is a major boost for Shevchenko and Zinchenko underlined his attacking threat with a goal in the quarter-final win against Sweden.

Roman Yaremchuk

Roman Yaremchuk has scored twice at Euro 2020 (Robert Ghement/AP/PA)

Mykola Matviyenko