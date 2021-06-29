Wimbledon day two: Roger Federer takes to Centre Court

Roger Federer gets ready to play at Wimbledon in the fourth different decade on day two at the All England Club.

The Swiss great, an eight-time winner of the tournament in SW19, faces Adrian Mannarino on Centre Court with number two seed Daniil Medvedev also in action on the second day along with Ash Barty and Serena Williams.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to day two.

Order of play

TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (Centre Court, from 13:30 BST) Ash Barty vs Carla Suarez NavarroRoger Federer vs Adrian MannarinoAliaksandra Sasnovich vs Serena Williams#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2021

Brit watch

The British players left in Wimbledon after the day one action at the All England Club (PA Graphics)

Murray Mania

Day one saw Andy Murray roll back the years to stun 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in four sets at Centre Court. After throwing away a 5-0 lead in the third, the two-time Wimbledon winner eventually progressed after securing a first victory at the tournament since 2017.

Match of the day

Germany’s Court One takeover

On the day England face Germany in the last 16 of Euro 2020 across the city at Wembley, three Germans are set to play on Court One. Fourth seed Alex Zverev starts the action against Tallon Griekspoor before Angelique Kerber, seeded 25, goes up against Nina Stojanovic and the play concludes with Jan-Lennard Struff aiming to upset second seed Medvedev.