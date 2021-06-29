What stands between England and their first major final appearance since 1966?

England’s historic triumph over Germany at Wembley leaves them two more wins away from reaching their first major final since 1966.

Either Sweden or Ukraine will await them in the last eight as the pair prepare to meet at Hampden Park later on Tuesday night.

Either way, England’s last-eight clash will take place in Rome next Saturday night with the draw beginning to open up for Gareth Southgate’s men.

England will be back in London if they reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals (Victoria Jones/PA)

And fans and pundits are increasingly optimistic that Gareth Southgate’s men have seldom had a better chance to make the final.

Belgium, Denmark and Italy – arguably the three most impressive teams in the tournament so far – are all safely situated in the opposite side of the draw.