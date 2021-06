England are into the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after a 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane in the final 15 minutes finally gave the Three Lions a night to enjoy against the old enemy.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the talking points.

Rewriting history

England’s John Stones got the better of Thomas Muller and Germany’s frontline (Nick Potts/PA)

Kane comes to party

Harry Kane shrugged off criticism to score England’s second (Nick Potts/PA)

Southgate’s redemption

England manager Gareth Southgate was redeemed by the victory (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ending on a Low

Joachim Low’s long tenure as Germany boss is over (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wembley rocking