Nat Sciver expects India to come out fighting in second ODI

England Women vice-captain Nat Sciver says her side are expecting India to “come out with a bit of fight” in the second one-day international of the series at Taunton on Wednesday.

Sciver, alongside Tammy Beaumont, powered England to a dominant eight-wicket victory over India in Sunday’s opener with an unbroken century stand at Bristol.

Mithali Raj anchored with 72, but it was never enough to seriously stretch England’s top order, who eased home with 91 balls remaining.

Beaumont batted through for 87 not out and Sciver smashed 74no, with both batters going at exactly a run-a-ball, but the England vice expects more from the visitors second time around.

“If we were in that position, we’d certainly want to punch back a bit and make sure that we don’t do the same again, so we’re expecting India to come out with a bit of fight tomorrow,” Sciver said.

“But hopefully with our skill that we’ve got with the ball and with the bat we can put on a good performance again.”

During the first ODI, Sciver scored her 2,000th run in the format, at an average of just over 40.

“I’m really happy actually that I managed to put a partnership together and Tammy just in the games leading up to the series we’d been a bit frustrated and not been able to get a score, so I was really happy to see it home with Tammy,” she said.