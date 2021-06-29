Football rumours: Gareth Bale to return to Real Madrid

What the papers say

Tottenham will not have Gareth Bale back among their ranks next season, according to the Evening Standard. The paper says Spurs cannot extend the Welshman’s loan and he will return to Real Madrid, but the 31-year-old’s contract expires next summer.

Manchester City could turn their attention to landing Antoine Griezmann should their attempts to bring in Harry Kane be thwarted, reports the Daily Star. Kane remains top of the wishlist according to the paper, but the Barcelona and France international could bolster the City attack.

Manchester United’s move for Saul Niguez has moved a step closer, with Atletico Madrid open to talking about the terms of his departure, the Daily Star says. Midfielder Niguez, 26, has been a long-term target for the Old Trafford side.

Aston Villa look as if they will be thwarted in their bid to bring in Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal, with the Gunners set to reject a second bid from their Premier League rivals, reports the Daily Express.

Social media round-up

Jesse Lingard has reportedly been offered a new three-year contract by Man United #WHUFC #MUFChttps://t.co/nzdceKqjra — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 29, 2021

Arsenal's hopes of re-signing Aaron Ramsey have been dashedhttps://t.co/1hHVu6tXGr — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 28, 2021

Players to watch

Andrea Belotti: Arsenal will face a battle to land the Torino and Italy striker, with AC Milan, Fiorentina, Napoli and Roma all looking to ensure the 27-year-old does not leave Serie A, says Tuttosport.