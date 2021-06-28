What next for Wales after Euro 2020 exit?

Wales must now focus on World Cup qualifying after being knocked out of Euro 2020 at the round-of-16 stage.
The futures of manager Ryan Giggs and captain Gareth Bale remain big talking points ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign resuming in September.
Here, the PA news agency examines some of the major issues facing Welsh football.
What is the situation with Ryan Giggs?
What can we expect with the manager’s role?
What does the future hold for Gareth Bale?
Could we see players retiring?
World Cup challenge
Wales have Belgium and the Czech Republic – two teams who have reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 – for company in World Cup qualifying. Belgium, the world’s top-ranked team, are the favourites to win the group and take the automatic place for Qatar 2022 on offer. Wales lost their opening qualifier in Belgium but bounced back to beat the Czech Republic 1-0 in Cardiff. Qualifying resumes with a September double-header away to Belarus and at home to Estonia. Second place would secure a play-off spot. But Wales are almost certainly guaranteed that anyway, with their Nations League record likely to provide a route into the World Cup play-offs.