What next for Wales after Euro 2020 exit?

Wales must now focus on World Cup qualifying after being knocked out of Euro 2020 at the round-of-16 stage.

The futures of manager Ryan Giggs and captain Gareth Bale remain big talking points ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign resuming in September.

Here, the PA news agency examines some of the major issues facing Welsh football.

What is the situation with Ryan Giggs?

Wales manager Ryan Giggs is due to face trial in January 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)

What can we expect with the manager’s role?

Robert Page has been interim Wales manager since November and led the side into the last 16 of Euro 2020 (Peter Dejong/AP)

What does the future hold for Gareth Bale?

Captain Gareth Bale has said he will never quit Wales as long as he is playing football (Alberto Lingria/AP)

Could we see players retiring?

Veteran goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has played 96 times for Wales (David Davies/PA)

World Cup challenge

?? 8-0 ????????? 1-0 ?? ? Belgium show why they're the #1-ranked team in the world, while Wales throw the group wide open with victory in Cardiff ? #WCQ pic.twitter.com/KQpcCLmdnr — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 30, 2021