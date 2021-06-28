What next for Wales after Euro 2020 exit?

Published:

The campaign for 2022 World Cup qualification resumes in September.

Wales must now focus on World Cup qualifying after being knocked out of Euro 2020 at the round-of-16 stage.

The futures of manager Ryan Giggs and captain Gareth Bale remain big talking points ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign resuming in September.

Here, the PA news agency examines some of the major issues facing Welsh football.

What is the situation with Ryan Giggs?

Ryan Giggs court case
Wales manager Ryan Giggs is due to face trial in January 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)

What can we expect with the manager’s role?

Netherlands Wales Denmark Euro 2020 Soccer
Robert Page has been interim Wales manager since November and led the side into the last 16 of Euro 2020 (Peter Dejong/AP)

What does the future hold for Gareth Bale?

Italy Wales Euro 2020 Soccer
Captain Gareth Bale has said he will never quit Wales as long as he is playing football (Alberto Lingria/AP)

Could we see players retiring?

Wales v Mexico – International Friendly – Cardiff City Stadium
Veteran goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has played 96 times for Wales (David Davies/PA)

World Cup challenge

Wales have Belgium and the Czech Republic – two teams who have reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 – for company in World Cup qualifying. Belgium, the world’s top-ranked team, are the favourites to win the group and take the automatic place for Qatar 2022 on offer. Wales lost their opening qualifier in Belgium but bounced back to beat the Czech Republic 1-0 in Cardiff. Qualifying resumes with a September double-header away to Belarus and at home to Estonia. Second place would secure a play-off spot. But Wales are almost certainly guaranteed that anyway, with their Nations League record likely to provide a route into the World Cup play-offs.

