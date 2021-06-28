The sporting weekend in pictures

Wales crashed out of Euro 2020 with a heavy defeat to Denmark as the knockout phase of the tournament began.

Gareth Bale went close before a Kasper Dolberg double and goals from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite ended Welsh hopes, with Italy also progressing and Czech Republic stunning Holland.

England won their opening ODI against India and Max Verstappen increased his world championship lead over Lewis Hamilton with victory in the Styrian Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key images from across the weekend.

Katie Swan celebrates successfully coming through Wimbledon qualifying (AELTC/David Gray/PA)

Stefan Ratchford looks on during England’s defeat against the Combined Nations All Stars as Shaun Wane’s reign began with a loss (Mike Egerton/PA)

Alun Wyn Jones receives medical attention during the British and Irish Lions match against Japan. The injury ruled him out of the upcoming tour of South Africa (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dina Asher-Smith celebrates after winning the women’s 100m final at the Muller British Athletics Championships (Martin Rickett/PA)

Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko holds the trophy after winning the Viking International at Eastbourne (Gareth Fuller/PA)

France’s Julien Alaphilippe celebrates winning the first stage of the Tour de France, which was marred by two big crashes in the peloton (Christophe Petit-Tesson/AP)

Roberto Mancini (right) celebrates after Italy reach the last eight of Euro 2020 with an extra-time win over Austria (Nick Potts/PA)

Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Styrian Grand Prix (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Viktor Hovland became the first Norwegian to win on the European Tour with victory at the BMW International Open (Sven Hoppe/AP)