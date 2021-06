Proud Jack Draper determined to build on battling defeat to Novak Djokovic

Jack Draper vowed to use his experience of taking on Novak Djokovic to ensure he is back on Centre Court sooner rather than later.

Nineteen-year-old Draper has long been marked out as a star of the future and he showed why on his Wimbledon debut, seizing his big moment to take the first set against the two-time defending champion and prohibitive favourite.

It was the first set Djokovic had lost in the first round at SW19 for 11 years, but the world number one took control early in the second and ultimately eased to a 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 victory.

“It was amazing,” said Draper, who reached the junior final in 2018. “I thought the atmosphere was incredible today, playing against such an amazing player like Novak, someone that we all admire. It was a great opportunity and experience for me. I’m glad the way I handled myself today.

“I didn’t want to give him too much respect. I wanted to win the match today. I wasn’t looking to put in a good performance and lose.

“To win a set against Novak Djokovic on my Wimbledon debut is something I won’t forget. Hopefully in years to come I can improve on that.”

Tickets were sold online this year rather than through the usual ballot and Centre Court certainly had a different, more vibrant atmosphere, which was amplified by the closed roof.

Jack Draper acquitted himself well on his Wimbledon debut (John Walton/PA)

Djokovic had not played a singles match on grass since his dramatic five-set victory over Roger Federer in the 2019 final, while Draper announced his talent to the wider British public with his first two tour-level victories at Queen’s Club.

Djokovic took a while to find his feet back on the surface – literally, the world number one falling to the turf twice during the first set and shooting frustrated looks towards his box.

Dame Sarah Gilbert (centre) applauds in the Royal Box (John Walton/PA)

He saved seven break points in all to claim the first set, using his excellent backhand to match Djokovic from the baseline and keeping his head impressively under pressure.

He earned a standing ovation when he held serve to take the opening set but that was the high point, with Djokovic, who served 25 aces, not looking back after he opened up a 3-0 lead in the second.

Novak Djokovic slipped several times (Simon Bruty/AELTC)

“I thought he was behaving nice on the court. He was backing himself. It was a really nice atmosphere. I think he’s got an all-around game really. A very good flat backhand, also a good forehand.

“Maybe his movement could improve I think. But he’s still young. There’s always room for improvement.”

Draper’s progress has been hampered by a number of injury issues associated with growing, while he also contracted coronavirus in January.

Start as you mean to go on…@DjokerNole’s pursuit of a third consecutive Wimbledon title is off to a winning start, beating Jack Draper 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/soTVGWBze4 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2021

He agreed with Djokovic, saying: “My movement definitely needs to improve. I’ve got a lot to improve on physically, which I will do throughout the rest of the year. My body has changed a lot over the last few years. It’s been quite tough for me.

“As Novak showed me today, I’ve still got a lot to improve on. I’m glad he did because I’ve still got lots to come.

“For the rest of the year I’ll look to stay on court, be healthy, keep on improving. I feel like I can use this momentum and motivation to go forward.”

Djokovic rated his serving performance as one of the best of his career and also said he would be happy to alternate the honour given to the men’s champion of opening Centre Court on the first Monday of the tournament with the women’s winner, who traditionally plays first on the Tuesday.