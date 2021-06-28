In pictures – A look at how different Wimbledon is this year

Covid-19 restrictions meant Wimbledon had a different look on the opening day of the 2021 championships.

The tournament returned to the calendar this summer after last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency examines how different the All England Club looked compared to two years ago:

It was not just the courts that ground staff had to focus on preparing this year.

Ground staff working on the court in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

The famous Wimbledon queue was not in operation.

Wimbledon’s early-morning queue in operation in 2019 (Philip Toscano/PA)

A low-key entrance.

Spectators flocked in in 2019 (Philip Toscano/PA)

‘Murray Mound’ had a different look as key workers were thanked for their efforts during the pandemic.

The Wimbledon logo on ‘Murray Mound’ in 2019 (Steven Paston/PA)

Restrictions were in place.

There were no restrictions for fans in 2019 (Steven Paston/PA)

There was a reduction in numbers at the All England Club.

There were plenty of fans in the grounds in 2019 (PA)

Murray Mound took a hit.

Murray Mound was packed in 2019 when the weather was good (Adam Davy/PA)

The Royal Box was still well populated.

The stars rub shoulders in the Royal Box in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Centre Court was at 50 per cent capacity.

Centre Court was full in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

But some things never change.