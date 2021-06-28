In pictures – A look at how different Wimbledon is this year

The event returned to the All England Club after a two-year absence.

Covid-19 restrictions meant Wimbledon had a different look on the opening day of the 2021 championships.

The tournament returned to the calendar this summer after last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency examines how different the All England Club looked compared to two years ago:

It was not just the courts that ground staff had to focus on preparing this year.

Ground staff work on the courts
Ground staff working on the court in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

The famous Wimbledon queue was not in operation.

Fans queue for Wimbledon tickets
Wimbledon’s early-morning queue in operation in 2019 (Philip Toscano/PA)

A low-key entrance.

Spectator flock in to Wimbledon
Spectators flocked in in 2019 (Philip Toscano/PA)

‘Murray Mound’ had a different look as key workers were thanked for their efforts during the pandemic.

The sign on Murray Mound
The Wimbledon logo on ‘Murray Mound’ in 2019 (Steven Paston/PA)

Restrictions were in place.

Fans celebrate in the stands
There were no restrictions for fans in 2019 (Steven Paston/PA)

There was a reduction in numbers at the All England Club.

fans walk around the grounds
There were plenty of fans in the grounds in 2019 (PA)

Murray Mound took a hit.

Fans watch the action on Murray Mound
Murray Mound was packed in 2019 when the weather was good (Adam Davy/PA)

The Royal Box was still well populated.

The Royal Box at Wimbledon
The stars rub shoulders in the Royal Box in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Centre Court was at 50 per cent capacity.

A view of Centre Court
Centre Court was full in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

But some things never change.

Novak Djokovic celebrates his first-round victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber in 2019
Novak Djokovic celebrates his first-round victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber in 2019 (Steven Paston/PA)
