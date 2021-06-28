How are Germany shaping up ahead of England showdown?

England are preparing to take on Germany in Tuesday’s eagerly-anticipated Euro 2020 last-16 encounter.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Die Mannschaft ahead of the Wembley clash.

Form

Germany boast experienced players and exciting talents, but they are a side in transition and that has been evident in their results. Germany only won three of their eight matches in a challenging, condensed 2020 schedule, which ended with Low’s side losing 6-0 to Spain in the Nations League – the national team’s heaviest ever competitive defeat. If that was not bad enough, North Macedonia secured a shock 2-1 win in March as Germany lost a home World Cup qualifier for the first time since England ran out 5-1 victors in Munich in 2001. At Euro 2020 they rode their luck to finish second in Group F – the so-called ‘Group of Death’, with a 1-0 loss to world champions France followed by a thrilling 4-2 triumph against European Championship holders Portugal and a nervy 2-2 draw with Hungary in Munich.

Manager

Joachim Low could be coaching the German national team for the final time on Tuesday. Having served as assistant to Jurgen Klinsmann, the 61-year-old succeeded him as manager after the 2006 World Cup and has enjoyed 15 largely successful years at the helm. The 2014 World Cup triumph in Brazil was the pinnacle of a reign in which Die Mannschaft finished runners-up at Euro 2008 and made three other major tournament semi-finals. Things have come unstuck a little since reaching the final four at Euro 2016, with Germany failing to make it out of the group at the World Cup two years later. Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is succeeding Low after the Euros.

Key players

Next stop —> London pic.twitter.com/Lo0g2ZIGI9 — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) June 24, 2021