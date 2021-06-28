England duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell train alone on final day of isolation

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell trained away from the main group as they prepare to leave isolation just before England’s Euro 2020 clash with Germany.

Gareth Southgate’s men are taking on Die Mannschaft in Tuesday’s eagerly-anticipated last-16 clash at Wembley.

The Three Lions boss has no fresh concerns to contend with heading into the game but a decision needs to be taken on the availability of Mount and Chilwell, who again trained away from the other 24 players on Monday.

The pair are completing the final hours of isolation having come into contact with Chelsea team-mate Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for coronavirus, after the European Championship group game against Scotland.

Asked if he can realistically consider them for Tuesday given they only leave isolation at midnight, England boss Southgate told ITV: “Well, that’s what we’ve got to take into account, really.

24 players are involved in today's session, with @masonmount_10 and @BenChilwell continuing to work individually.https://t.co/VLVvLYAqKZ — England (@England) June 28, 2021

“There’s not only the training part of that but the psychological part of that as well, of course. They’ve had to spend a lot of time in a room on their own, so very difficult situation firstly for the two boys.

“You come to a major tournament, you want to be a part of everything and they’ve had to isolate through this period, which is of course difficult for anybody.