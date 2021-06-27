Kai Havertz looks forward to Wembley duel – and would not shirk penalty duty

Kai Havertz admits Germany’s clash with England will be a “special game” for him – and has declared his readiness to take a penalty.

The sides meet at Wembley on Tuesday as they vie for a place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

Forward Havertz, one of three Chelsea players in the Germany squad alongside Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger, told a press conference in Bavaria on Sunday: “Of course, this is a special game for me.

“I’ve played at Wembley at one point or another. It’s a big game for all of us and we’ll do everything we can to win.”

Germany memorably defeated England on penalties at the stadium in the Euro 96 semi-finals, with current Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate seeing his spot-kick saved.

Asked about training for a possible penalty shoot-out, Havertz said: “Of course, you have to be prepared and after training you sometimes take a penalty or two.

“But the 120 minutes before that are much more important and we’ll try to win the game before then. If that happens, I would definitely take a penalty.”

Havertz scores Germany’s first goal in the 2-2 draw with Hungary (Matthias Schrader/AP).

“Playing England in England is huge,” the Atalanta player said.

“I’ve never played at Wembley either and I’m really in the mood for it.”

He added: “Of course that (the lack of German supporters at the stadium) is a shame for the fans, but for us it’s additional motivation. It’s great when the whole stadium is against you.

Robin Gosens was on the scoresheet against Portugal (Matthias Hangst/AP).

Germany reached the last 16 after claiming second place in Group F via a 2-2 draw with Hungary, secured by a late Leon Goretzka goal.

Gosens said of the group campaign, in which Joachim Low’s men also lost 1-0 to France and beat Portugal 4-2, with the wing-back among the scorers: “Everything was certainly not perfect, but we made it through second in the most difficult group.