Euro 2020 matchday 17: World’s best Belgium face defending champions Portugal

Belgium, top of the world rankings, and holders Portugal go head-to-head on Sunday looking to secure a Euro 2020 quarter-final place against Italy.

Holland, meanwhile, face the Czech Republic at the Puskas Arena for the right to meet Denmark, who ended Wales’ hopes with a 4-0 win in Amsterdam on Saturday.

Kasper Dolberg struck either side of half-time at the Johan Cruyff Arena, before late goals from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite wrapped up an impressive win.

Italy had eventually dispatched a dogged Austria after extra-time at Wembley.

The Azzuri had looked one of the best teams in the tournament during the group stages, but found clear chances hard to come by as Austria stood firm, with a long-range effort from Ciro Immobile hitting the crossbar.

(PA Graphics)

Italy finally broke the deadlock in the fourth minute of extra-time when substitute Federico Chiesa fired in at the far post and Matteo Pessina drilled home a low second, before Sasa Kalajdzic headed in a late but deserved consolation.

Goodbye Gareth?

There has been speculation the 31-year-old may be contemplating retirement (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/AP)

Mancini’s fine Italian job

Italy boss Roberto Mancini had been eager to play down his nation’s favourites tag heading into the last 16. Despite being left frustrated for long spells by a determined Austria – who but for a marginal offside call had threatened to upset the form book – the Azzuri’s class eventually told. Mancini’s well-drilled outfit have now surpassed the unbeaten run set by Vittorio Pozzo’s side between 1935 and 1939. Just three more to go then. No pressure.

Post of the day

Denmark set for fairytale finish?

Denmark’s togetherness was again on display at the Johan Cruyff Arena (PA)

Quote of the day

?? Italy = quarter-finalists! ? ? 12 consecutive wins for the Azzurri Tournament favourites? ?❓#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/lmGRm6lHE6 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 26, 2021

Italy continue to break new ground at Euro 2020. As well as extending their unbeaten run through 31 games to set a new national record, the Azzurri had also not conceded a goal for 1168 minutes until Kalajdzic finally breached their resolute defences. Before that, Holland were the last team to score against Italy in a Nations League fixture during October 2020.

Up next