Euro 2020 matchday 16: Wales sent home by Denmark while Italy scrape through

Wales’ Euro 2020 hopes ended with a 4-0 defeat by Denmark in Amsterdam, while Italy needed extra-time to see off Austria 2-1 at Wembley and reach the quarter-finals.

Kasper Dolberg struck either side of half-time at the Johan Cruyff Arena, before late goals from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite capped an excellent display by the Danes.

Wales, who were one of the most-travelled squads through the tournament, saw substitute Harry Wilson sent off in the final minute.

The Azzuri had looked one of the best teams in the tournament during the group stages, but found clear chances hard to come by as Austria stood firm, with a long-range effort from Ciro Immobile hitting the crossbar.

Austria, who finished as runners-up to Holland in Group C, were the better team after the break and had the ball in the net through a far post header from Marko Arnautovic – but the former West Ham striker saw his effort ruled out by VAR for offside.

Italy finally broke the deadlock in the fourth minute of extra-time when substitute Federico Chiesa fired in at the far post and Matteo Pessina drilled home a low second, before Sasa Kalajdzic headed in a late but deserved consolation.

A trip too far for valiant Wales

Some Wales fans had been able to make it to the Johan Cruijff Arena, where they were outnumbered by the Danes (PA)



Only Switzerland and Sweden had travelled more miles than Wales during the cross-continent tournament, which saw them open with two group games in Baku before heading to Rome. Most of the ‘Red Wall’ were unable to travel to Holland, where several thousand Denmark fans made plenty of noise. Robert Page’s men – with only handful of supporters in the ground and millions watching back home – showed their fighting spirit but it was not enough to deliver a return ticket to the quarter-finals.

Denmark’s fairytale continues

Denmark have become a lot of people’s ‘second team’ for the way they have responded after Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest in their opening group match and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator. While they may have qualified for the knockout stage on a wave of emotion, that should take nothing away from the fine footballing displays shown by Kasper Hjulmand’s squad en route to the last eight.

Post of the day

??????? DIOLCH #TheRedWall To all that supported from home. To all that made the journeys despite the odds. It has meant the world to us. Fe godwn ni eto.#WAL | #EURO2020 | #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/cQFPe2uWj2 — Wales ??????? (@Cymru) June 26, 2021

Mancini’s men march on

Italy manager Roberto Mancini (right) has presided over a record-breaking unbeaten run (Nick Potts/PA)



Italy boss Roberto Mancini had been eager to play down his side’s favourites tag heading into the last 16. Despite being left frustrated for long spells by a determined Austria, the Azzuri’s class eventually told. Mancini’s well-drilled outfit have now surpassed the unbeaten run set by Vittorio Pozzo’s side between 1935 and 1939. Just three more to go then. No pressure.

Quote of the day

(PA Graphics)

?? Kasper Dolberg is the first Danish player to score two or more in a match at a major tournament since Nicklas Bendtner against Portugal at EURO 2012 ⚽️⚽️#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/7croaI07JL — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 26, 2021

