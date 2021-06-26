Andy Murray to wear merino wool kit at Wimbledon

Andy Murray will mark his first singles appearance at Wimbledon in four years by wearing a new woollen kit.

The three-time grand-slam winner, 34, who has not played a singles match at the All England Club since 2017, will wear a jersey made from merino wool, which has become popular with some athletes for its ability to absorb a lot of moisture.

Players have not routinely worn wool for almost a century and it will be a throwback to the 1930s era when fellow Brit Fred Perry famously sported V-neck pullovers during his all-conquering spell on grass.

And Murray said on the firm’s website: “I work with the designers on every piece, with technical performance at the heart of the process. It’s important that the kit performs under the toughest conditions.