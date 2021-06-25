Jack Grealish says he has had lots of requests for England-Germany tickets

England playmaker Jack Grealish says he has been inundated with requests for tickets for the Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Germany.

The latest edition of a famous footballing rivalry takes place at Wembley on Tuesday as the Three Lions face Joachim Low’s side in a game that the Villa man says will be a dream to play in.

“I can’t wait these are the games you dream of being involved in,” he told the Lions’ Den YouTube channel. “Tickets are like gold dust, so many people asking me for them.

? "These are the games you dream of being involved in" Speaking on today's #LionsDen connected by @EE, @JackGrealish says he can't wait for next Tuesday's round-of-16 tie against Germany: pic.twitter.com/1XQmXIGtBV — England (@England) June 25, 2021

“For all of us it is a game where you really do make a name for yourself and if I am involved it will be a dream come true.”

Gareth Southgate’s men will have had a week’s worth of preparations before the Germany game comes around, having finished their Group D campaign against Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Grealish says that is just what is needed with a potentially gruelling schedule coming up.

“It gives us time to rest after the game we just had. We had a day off and it gives us a few days building up to that game, going through tactics,” he added.

The Villa man, who is a reported target for Manchester City this summer, will be hopeful of getting the nod in Southgate’s team after setting up the winner against the Czechs on Tuesday.

He said of his first start of the tournament: “It was the perfect start. That’s what I wanted to do, go out there and make an impact on the game, whether that be a goal or an assist, that’s what I am paid to do.