Football rumours: Jack Grealish to Manchester City once Euro 2020 ends

Representatives for Jack Grealish believe Aston Villa will allow the player to leave after Euro 2020, according to the Sun. The paper says the England playmaker, 25, has four years left to run on his contract with his childhood club, but his staff have received guarantees he could make a move to Manchester City for £100million once the international tournament concludes.

One player who will not reportedly be leaving Villa Park any time soon is John McGinn. The Scotland international has been courted by Liverpool as a potential midfield replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, though the Express and Star reports Villa want to keep the 26-year-old they value at around £50m after he signed a deal in December until 2025.

Newcastle have certainly done their research when it comes to versatile Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina. The Magpies scouted the 27-year-old Gabin international, who can also play at right-back, while he was on loan at Fulham during the last campaign and the Newcastle Chronicle says the club may look to bring him to St James’ Park.

Lucien Favre has turned down the chance to take over as manager at Crystal Palace, preferring instead to take an extended career break before he embarks on his next job | @SamWallaceTel & @mcgrathmike https://t.co/HH0UIL8UNu — Telegraph Sport (@TelegraphSport) June 24, 2021

Wayne Rooney ready to walk away from Derby if they are handed retrospective points deduction and relegated | @MattHughesDM https://t.co/JzuUGz4fkR — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 24, 2021

William Saliba: The French defender, 20, is expected to leave Arsenal soon on loan with rumoured destinations including Newcastle, Southampton and Nice, according to Footmercato.

