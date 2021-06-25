Euro 2020 matchday 15: Wales arrive in Holland looking to continue journey

UK SportPublished:

The remaining teams are preparing for the business end of the tournament

Euro 2020 matchday 15: Wales arrive in Holland looking to continue journey

Wales touched down in Holland looking to continue their Euro 2020 journey against Denmark, while Italy will fly to London later on Friday ahead of their last-16 tie with Austria at Wembley.

Robert Page’s squad had been training at the Acqua Acetosa complex in Rome following their final group match against the Italians – and are one of the most-travelled nations after playing their opening two fixtures in Baku.

Danish fans will be able to make their way to Saturday’s clash at the Johan Cruyff Arena and avoid quarantine by spending less than 12 hours in the country as part of an exemption to the entry rules for European Union and Schengen area residents.

Wales, though, will be out to give them little to cheer as they aim to book a place in the quarter-finals.

Italy and Austria will not be able to train at Wembley – which will also host both semi-finals as well as the final on July 11 – ahead of their last-16 tie in order to protect the pitch, with England set to play Germany less than 72 hours after Saturday’s match.

Roberto Mancini’s squad are instead expected to train at their Coverciano base on Friday morning before then flying to England later.

The Azzurri have impressed so far, finishing top of Group A ahead of Wales, while Austria progressed as runners-up in Group C behind Holland.

England expects

England captain Harry Kane (left) during a training session at St George’s Park
England have started the build-up to their last-16 tie against Germany (Nick Potts/PA)

Post of the day

Denmark hoping for fairytale ending

Denmark’s coach Kasper Hjulmand during a training session
Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has guided his squad into the last 16 through the most testing of circumstances after Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during their opening group game (Claus Bech/AP)
Euro 2020 Round of 16 fixtures infographic
How the last 16 at Euro 2020 shapes up (PA Graphics)

Wales vs Denmark (Round of 16, June 26, Amsterdam, 1700 BST)
Italy vs Austria (Round of 16, June 26, London, 2000)

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News