Dina Asher-Smith sets the pace in Manchester

Dina Asher-Smith breezed through to the semi-final at the British Athletics Championships as her countdown to Tokyo continued.

The 25-year-old clocked 11.28 seconds to win the opening 100m heat at the Manchester Regional Arena.

The European 100 and 200 metres champion eased into Saturday’s semi-final, with the Championships doubling at the Olympic trials ahead of the Games next month.

“It’s really good to come here to the British Olympic trials, I want to earn the right to be in the next round, which means running well,” she said.

Asher-Smith qualified fastest ahead of Daryll Neita and Asha Philip while CJ Ujah reached the men’s semi-final in 10.56secs.

European champion Zharnel Hughes won his heat in 10.50secs with Andrew Robertson also winning his heat.