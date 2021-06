Denmark are Wales’ Euro 2020 round-of-16 opponents in Amsterdam on Saturday.

The Danes made the knockout stage on a wave of emotion after midfield star Christian Eriksen collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during their tournament opener against Finland in Copenhagen.

Here, the PA news agency puts the focus on Denmark ahead of their clash with Wales at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Form

Denmark booked their place in the round of 16 with a 4-1 victory over Russia in Copenhagen (Jonathan Nackstrand/AP)

Coach

Kasper Hjulmand had been set to take charge of Denmark after the original Euro 2020 tournament, before it was postponed (Stuart Franklin/AP)

Tactics

Striker Yussuf Poulsen plays as a false nine in Denmark’s formation (Jonathan Nackstrand/AP)

Key men