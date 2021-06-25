After disappointment in Manchester, what next for Sir Mo Farah?

Sir Mo Farah will not defend his 10,000 metres Olympic title in Tokyo after missing the qualifying time at the British Championships in Manchester.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the talking points after his failure to reach Tokyo.

Will he retire?

Farah has a decision to make on his future. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Can he return to the marathon?

Mo Farah finished third at the London Marathon in 2018 (Adam Davy/PA)

Can Team GB fill his gap?

Mo Farah is no stranger to medals (Mike Egerton/PA)

What will his legacy be?