After disappointment in Manchester, what next for Sir Mo Farah?

UK SportPublished:

The 38-year-old will not defend his 2012 and 2016 10,000m titles in Tokyo.

After disappointment in Manchester, what next for Sir Mo Farah?

Sir Mo Farah will not defend his 10,000 metres Olympic title in Tokyo after missing the qualifying time at the British Championships in Manchester.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the talking points after his failure to reach Tokyo.

Will he retire?

2021 Muller British Athletics 10,000m Championships and the European 10,000m Cup – Birmingham
Farah has a decision to make on his future. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Can he return to the marathon?

Virgin Money London Marathon – St James’ Park
Mo Farah finished third at the London Marathon in 2018 (Adam Davy/PA)

Can Team GB fill his gap?

Rio Olympic Games 2016 – Day Sixteen
Mo Farah is no stranger to medals (Mike Egerton/PA)

What will his legacy be?

Muller Grand Prix – Alexandra Stadium
Mo Farah is one of Britain’s greats (David Davies/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News