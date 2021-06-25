After disappointment in Manchester, what next for Sir Mo Farah?

Sir Mo Farah will not defend his 10,000 metres Olympic title in Tokyo after missing the qualifying time at the British Championships in Manchester.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the talking points after his failure to reach Tokyo.
The 38-year-old will not defend his 2012 and 2016 10,000m titles in Tokyo.
