5 talking points heading into Exeter-Harlequins Premiership final

Exeter and Harlequins will contest the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points heading into an eagerly-awaited encounter.

Twickenham a home from home for Exeter

Exeter players celebrate winning last season’s Gallagher Premiership final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Great entertainers on the grand stage

When it comes to entertainment value in this season’s Premiership, Harlequins have proved pure box-office. Averaging more than 32 points and four tries a game, Quins have dazzled many of their opponents, with half-backs Marcus Smith and Danny Care repeatedly running the show. Exeter will not be remotely fazed by the challenge that awaits them, but Quins do not plan on tearing up their licence to thrill as they target a first league title since 2012.

Fly-halves are flying

Exeter captain Joe Simmonds (Ashley Western/PA)

Exeter’s Jack in the box

Jack Nowell’s tale of injury woe began last autumn when he underwent surgery on damaged toe ligaments, then hamstring and knee issues stalled him to such an extent that he goes into the final with just four Exeter appearances under his belt this term. Nowell, though, is a proven match-winner, underlining that fact by scoring two tries from full-back in last weekend’s play-off win against Sale. It was a dynamic, seamless return, and his ability to make game-changing contributions is a quality that will put Quins on red alert.