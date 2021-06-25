5 players to watch as Euro 2020 moves on to knockout stages

Euro 2020 has reached the last-16 stage.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five players to watch in the knockout rounds.

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Kevin De Bruyne has returned from injury to deliver some influential performances for Belgium (Wolfgang Rattay/AP/Press Association Images)

Emil Forsberg (Sweden)

The RB Leipzig midfielder has enjoyed a superb start to the tournament as Sweden have emerged as one of the surprise packages, topping Group E ahead of Spain. The 29-year-old, who has been linked with Bayern Munich, has netted three times, including a double against Poland. He may not be the huge presence Zlatan Ibrahimovic would have been if fit, but he is proving an effective figurehead in his own way.

Luka Modric (Croatia)

The Croatian scored a superb goal against Scotland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark)

The Sampdoria winger, regarded as the next big thing in Danish football, has made a big impression in the early stages of Euro 2020. The 20-year-old has stepped up in the absence of Christian Eriksen and netted with a brilliant long-range strike as the Danes clinched their place in the last 16 with a memorable 4-1 win over Russia in Copenhagen. His value is rising and the likes of Barcelona, AC Milan and Tottenham are reportedly interested.

Karim Benzema (France)