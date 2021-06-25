25 years after the shoot-out loss to Germany, where are England’s players now?

It is 25 years on Saturday since England’s penalty shoot-out defeat to Germany at Euro 96.
Alan Shearer scored his fifth goal of the tournament inside two minutes but it was cancelled out 13 minutes later by Stefan Kuntz’s leveller.
There was no further scoring and extra time could not separate the teams, meaning a second tournament shoot-out for the Three Lions.
After 10 successful spot-kicks, Gareth Southgate’s effort was saved by Andreas Kopke in sudden death.
Andreas Moller then made no mistake from 12 yards as England were denied an appearance at a first major final since 1966, something they are still seeking.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at where the England players who played in that game are now.