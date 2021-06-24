Kane focused on Germany and Owen plays manager – Thursday’s sporting social

UK SportPublished:

Jack Grealish fancies himself in the dugout.

Kane focused on Germany and Owen plays manager – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 24.

Football

Harry Kane was focused on England’s clash with Germany.

Michael Owen picked his England team for the match.

But Jack Wilshere wasn’t happy with Gary Neville’s selection.

Trevor Sinclair provided a rallying call.

John McGinn hopes to be back at major tournaments with Scotland.

Germany are ready for a trip to London.

— Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) June 24, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo believes in Portugal’s chances.

Barcelona marked Lionel Messi’s 34th birthday.

Neymar celebrated Brazil’s last-gasp win over Colombia.

Golf

Sir Nick Faldo admits craziness played a part in his success.

Tennis

Katie Boulter is excited to return to Wimbledon

Katie Swan moved within a game of reaching the main draw

Stuart Broad turned 35.

Isa Guha reflected on a memorable World Test Championship final.

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News