Football rumours: Manchester United bid £72million for Jadon Sancho

UK Sport

Could the Jadon Sancho saga finally be coming to a close?

What the papers say

Manchester United have made Borussia Dortmund an offer for Jadon Sancho, reports the Sun. The paper says the Old Trafford club have bid £72million for the England winger, but they are prepared to pay as much as £80m. United have spent more than a year pursuing the 21-year-old, who was a youth player with rivals Manchester City, and are reportedly confident they are close to getting their man.

The Daily Mail says representatives for Everton’s James Rodriguez are offering the Colombia international to clubs across Europe. Injuries hampered the 29-year-old during his season at Goodison Park, with his relationship with Carlo Ancelotti a rare positive during the playmaker’s disappointing campaign. Ancelotti has left Merseyside for Real Madrid, who are reportedly among possible destinations for Rodriguez, along with Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Napoli.

Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos is preparing to play for a non-Spanish club for the first time (Adam Davy/PA)

The Manchester Evening News reports United are expected to let Axel Tuanzebe leave Old Trafford on a season-long loan this summer. The 23-year-old, who prefers to play at right centre-back, is down the pecking order with the Red Devils with just 18 for United in 2020-21.

Frank Onyeka: Sky Sports says Brentford are on the verge of bringing the Nigeria midfielder, 23, across from Danish club FC Midtjylland.

