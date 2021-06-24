Euro 2020 matchday 14: Thoughts turn to last-16 showdowns after group drama

UK SportPublished:

England started their preparations for a last 16 showdown against Germany at Wembley, while Wales set off for Amsterdam

Euro 2020 matchday 14: Thoughts turn to last-16 showdowns after group drama

After watching a dramatic final night of the Euro 2020 group stage play out, England’s focus now sharpens towards next week’s last-16 showdown against Germany at Wembley.

Defender Harry Maguire trained away from the main group on Thursday morning, following an individual programme indoors.

The Manchester United captain continues to manage his recovery from ankle ligament damage, having played the full 90 minutes of the 1-0 win over the Czech Republic which secured top spot in Group D.

Elsewhere, Wales left their Rome base for Amsterdam – the third country visited by Robert Page’s squad at Euro 2020 – ahead of their clash with Denmark at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Italy will also be looking to book their place in the quarter-finals as they meet Austria at Wembley when the business end of the tournament gets under way on Saturday.

England expects

England players during a training session at St George’s Park
England players started their preparations for the last-16 tie against Germany at St George’s Park (Nick Potts/PA)

When in Rome – or Amsterdam

Wales’ Gareth Bale (top left) controls the ball during a team training session in Rome
Wales had been training in Rome since their final group match against Italy, but are set for another change of scenery in Holland (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Euro 2020 Round of 16 fixtures infographic
How the last 16 at Euro 2020 shapes up (PA Graphics)

Wales vs Denmark (Round of 16, June 26, Amsterdam, 1700 BST)
Italy vs Austria (Round of 16, June 26, London, 2000)

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News