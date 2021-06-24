Controversy, penalties and a resignation: Great England v Germany games recalled

England’s last-16 draw against Germany in Euro 2020 conjures up memories of some classic encounters down the years.
Here the PA news agency looks at some of the most significant meetings during the 91-year history of fixtures between the two.
Germany 4 England 1, Bloemfontein, June 2010
Germany 1 England 5, Munich, September 2001
England 0 Germany 1, Wembley, October 2000
England 1 Germany 1 (Germany win 6-5 on penalties), Wembley, June 1996
Germany 1 England 1 (Germany won 4-3 on penalties), Turin, July 1990
Germany 3 England 2, Leon, June 1970
Germany secured their revenge four years earlier in their World Cup quarter-final in Mexico. Food poisoning ruled out Gordon Banks and second-choice Peter Bonetti had an afternoon to forget. For 69 minutes England were in command thanks to goals from Alan Mullery and Martin Peters but when Franz Beckenbauer’s shot squirmed under Bonetti the dynamic changed and 5ft 7ins Uwe Seeler’s backheader took the match into extra time, when Gerd Muller volleyed home for Germany’s first competitive win over England.
England 4 West Germany 2, Wembley, July 1966
Germany 3 England 6, Berlin, May 1938
It may have only been a friendly but there were much wider implications from the match in the Olympic Stadium watched by 110,000 which formed part of Adolf Hitler’s propaganda strategy. Under Foreign Office orders the team gave a Nazi salute during the playing of the German anthem – a moment which remains a contentious topic – and anecdotal stories claim the players were ready to mutiny. England won the game thanks to goals from Cliff Bastin, Jackie Robinson (two) Frank Broome, Stanley Matthews and Len Goulden but the real victory was a PR one for the Fuhrer. World War Two was declared a year later.