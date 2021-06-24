Controversy, penalties and a resignation: Great England v Germany games recalled

UK SportPublished:

There have been some classic encounters between the teams.

Controversy, penalties and a resignation: Great England v Germany games recalled

England’s last-16 draw against Germany in Euro 2020 conjures up memories of some classic encounters down the years.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of the most significant meetings during the 91-year history of fixtures between the two.

Germany 4 England 1, Bloemfontein, June 2010

England’s Frank Lampard puts his hands to his head
Frank Lampard’s goal against Germany was not given despite the ball crossing the line (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Germany 1 England 5, Munich, September 2001

England 0 Germany 1, Wembley, October 2000

Kevin Keegan scratches his head
England’s defeat to Germany in the last match at the old Wembley led to Kevin Keegan’s immediate resignation (Rui Vieira/PA)

England 1 Germany 1 (Germany win 6-5 on penalties), Wembley, June 1996

Gareth Southgate stands with his hands behind his head after missing a penalty
Current England manager Gareth Southgate missed the penalty which ended their Euro 96 hopes (Neil Munns/PA)

Germany 1 England 1 (Germany won 4-3 on penalties), Turin, July 1990

Germany 3 England 2, Leon, June 1970

Germany secured their revenge four years earlier in their World Cup quarter-final in Mexico. Food poisoning ruled out Gordon Banks and second-choice Peter Bonetti had an afternoon to forget. For 69 minutes England were in command thanks to goals from Alan Mullery and Martin Peters but when Franz Beckenbauer’s shot squirmed under Bonetti the dynamic changed and 5ft 7ins Uwe Seeler’s backheader took the match into extra time, when Gerd Muller volleyed home for Germany’s first competitive win over England.

England 4 West Germany 2, Wembley, July 1966

England’s Geoff Hurst shoots past shot German goalkeeper Hans Tilkowsk
Geoff Hurst became the first man to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final with the famous fourth goal against West Germany in 1966 (Credit: PA)

Germany 3 England 6, Berlin, May 1938

It may have only been a friendly but there were much wider implications from the match in the Olympic Stadium watched by 110,000 which formed part of Adolf Hitler’s propaganda strategy. Under Foreign Office orders the team gave a Nazi salute during the playing of the German anthem – a moment which remains a contentious topic – and anecdotal stories claim the players were ready to mutiny. England won the game thanks to goals from Cliff Bastin, Jackie Robinson (two) Frank Broome, Stanley Matthews and Len Goulden but the real victory was a PR one for the Fuhrer. World War Two was declared a year later.

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News