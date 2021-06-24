Controversy, penalties and a resignation: Great England v Germany games recalled

England’s last-16 draw against Germany in Euro 2020 conjures up memories of some classic encounters down the years.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of the most significant meetings during the 91-year history of fixtures between the two.

Germany 4 England 1, Bloemfontein, June 2010

Frank Lampard’s goal against Germany was not given despite the ball crossing the line (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Germany 1 England 5, Munich, September 2001

England 0 Germany 1, Wembley, October 2000

England’s defeat to Germany in the last match at the old Wembley led to Kevin Keegan’s immediate resignation (Rui Vieira/PA)

England 1 Germany 1 (Germany win 6-5 on penalties), Wembley, June 1996

Current England manager Gareth Southgate missed the penalty which ended their Euro 96 hopes (Neil Munns/PA)

Germany 1 England 1 (Germany won 4-3 on penalties), Turin, July 1990

Germany 3 England 2, Leon, June 1970

Germany secured their revenge four years earlier in their World Cup quarter-final in Mexico. Food poisoning ruled out Gordon Banks and second-choice Peter Bonetti had an afternoon to forget. For 69 minutes England were in command thanks to goals from Alan Mullery and Martin Peters but when Franz Beckenbauer’s shot squirmed under Bonetti the dynamic changed and 5ft 7ins Uwe Seeler’s backheader took the match into extra time, when Gerd Muller volleyed home for Germany’s first competitive win over England.

England 4 West Germany 2, Wembley, July 1966

Geoff Hurst became the first man to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final with the famous fourth goal against West Germany in 1966 (Credit: PA)

Germany 3 England 6, Berlin, May 1938