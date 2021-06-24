Can Blades cut it, Owls take flight and Pools make splash? 5 EFL talking points

The 2021-22 English Football League fixtures have been released, with the campaign set to get under way on August 7.
Here, the PA news agency’s Sunny Badwal looks at some of the talking points across the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two.
Can home help give Slav the rhythm?
Slavisa Jokanovic has signed a three-year deal with Sheffield United and is back in English management for the first time since 2018. If the Serbian boss, who has previously led Watford and Fulham to the Premier League, was hoping for an easy start, he is out of luck. A home start, against Birmingham, will be welcome but next up are away matches at Swansea and West Brom. The run-in, which reaches a climax with the visit of another relegated team, Fulham, on the final day, also looks challenging.