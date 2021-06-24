5 talking points as Euro 2020 reaches knockout stage

Euro 2020’s last-16 line up was completed on a dramatic evening as three-times winners Germany left it late to secure qualification.
With Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo on the verge of breaking yet another record and England bidding to end a 55-year wait for a major trophy, the race to the final at Wembley on July 11 promises further drama.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points as the tournament reaches the knockout stage.
Just Ron more
Ronaldo’s penalty double in a 2-2 Group F draw with world champions France handed holders Portugal a showdown with FIFA’s number one-ranked team Belgium. In the process, the Juventus forward equalled former Iran striker Ali Daei’s record of 109 international goals and one more against the Belgians will bring a fresh accolade. Three of his tally to date have come against Roberto Martinez’s men. A fourth could prove priceless.
Sweet for Southgate?
Dutch courage
Surprise Euro 2016 semi-finalists Wales are threatening a repeat after negotiating their way through a testing Group A and a punishing travel schedule which has taken them from Baku to Rome and now Amsterdam. Robert Page’s men face a Denmark side which has coped admirably with the emotional trauma of Christian Eriksen’s collapse on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest in their opening fixture, buoyed by a tide of support both at home and from the football family in general. In the circumstances, Gareth Bale and his team-mates may be considered underdogs – just as they were before they dumped Belgium out of the tournament five years ago.