5 talking points as Euro 2020 reaches knockout stage

Euro 2020’s last-16 line up was completed on a dramatic evening as three-times winners Germany left it late to secure qualification.

With Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo on the verge of breaking yet another record and England bidding to end a 55-year wait for a major trophy, the race to the final at Wembley on July 11 promises further drama.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points as the tournament reaches the knockout stage.

Just Ron more

? All-time top international goalscorers: ⚽️1⃣0⃣9⃣ Ali Daei ??⚽️1⃣0⃣9⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo ?? #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/NRx7rCLqMC — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 23, 2021

Ronaldo’s penalty double in a 2-2 Group F draw with world champions France handed holders Portugal a showdown with FIFA’s number one-ranked team Belgium. In the process, the Juventus forward equalled former Iran striker Ali Daei’s record of 109 international goals and one more against the Belgians will bring a fresh accolade. Three of his tally to date have come against Roberto Martinez’s men. A fourth could prove priceless.

Sweet for Southgate?

Gareth Southgate’s penalty miss against Germany ended England’s hopes at Euro ’96 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Dutch courage

Surprise Euro 2016 semi-finalists Wales are threatening a repeat after negotiating their way through a testing Group A and a punishing travel schedule which has taken them from Baku to Rome and now Amsterdam. Robert Page’s men face a Denmark side which has coped admirably with the emotional trauma of Christian Eriksen’s collapse on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest in their opening fixture, buoyed by a tide of support both at home and from the football family in general. In the circumstances, Gareth Bale and his team-mates may be considered underdogs – just as they were before they dumped Belgium out of the tournament five years ago.

City showdown

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne (left), Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva (right) will be the best of enemies on international duty (Ian Walton/PA)

Quadruple for Deschamps?