England’s winners and losers after progressing through Euro 2020 group

England are through to the last 16 of Euro 2020 after topping Group D.
They did not blow Croatia, Scotland or Czech Republic away, scoring only two goals, but they did not concede in their three games.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the Three Lions’ winners and losers from the group stage
Winners
Raheem Sterling
Bukayo Saka
An unused substitute in the opening two games, Saka was handed a surprise start against the Czechs and provided the attacking spark that his side had been missing. His dynamic run was crucial in the build-up to Sterling’s winner and his all-round intent to be positive was a joy to watch. He made himself difficult to drop for the knockout stages.
Kalvin Phillips
Jordan Pickford
Losers
Harry Kane
Jadon Sancho
The Borussia Dortmund winger was the next big thing during qualification for this tournament, but despite an excellent end to his domestic campaign in Germany, found himself out of Southgate’s thoughts for the first two games, where he was not even named on the bench. He came on as a late substitute in the final game but did not have enough time to make a statement, with Sako’s breakthrough performance possibly pushing him further down the pecking order.
Mason Mount
Mount started England’s first two games, without doing anything blockbusting, but he paid the price for a lengthy chat with Chelsea team-mate Billy Gilmour after the 0-0 draw with Scotland. Gilmour tested positive for coronavirus soon after and Mount was classed as a close contact, meaning he had to sit out the Czech Republic game and will not be able to join in full training ahead of the last-16 tie on Tuesday.