Scotland’s Euro 2020 adventure ends with defeat to Croatia

Scotland’s hopes of winning through to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time ended with a sobering 3-1 Euro 2020 defeat by Croatia at Hampden Park.

The Scots, playing in their first major tournament since the 1998 France World Cup, needed a victory in their final Group D fixture to reach the last 16 but despite a big effort fell short again.

Attacker Nikola Vlasic drove in the opener for Croatia in the 17th minute before Callum McGregor gave Steve Clarke’s side encouragement with a leveller three minutes from the break, his first international goal.

Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring Croatia’s third goal (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Scots had not lost to Croatia in their previous five meetings and were hoping to make their own football history.

Clarke made one enforced change to his side, midfielder Stuart Armstrong in for 20-year-old Billy Gilmour who was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19 following his first start against England at Wembley on Friday night.

Vlasic, Josip Juranovic, Bruno Petkovic and Marcelo Brozovic returned for Croatia.

The Scots roared into the game, winning their first corner within 10 seconds and their second on the back of it, trying not to let their opponents settle.

In the sixth minute attacker Che Adams just missed an in-swinging John McGinn cross by inches with Croatia keeper Dominic Livakovic punching clear for another corner which was repelled.

Adams drove wide from long distance and it was all looking positive for the Scots until they fell behind.

Nikola Vlasic, left, scores Croatia’s first goal (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland suffered another blow in the 33rd minute when centre-back Grant Hanley went off injured to be replaced by Scott McKenna, who was booked seconds later for a clumsy foul on Petkovic.

Croatia were dominating the ball and dictating the play but with three minutes of the first half remaining they found themselves pegged back.

Captain Andy Robertson’s cross was only half-cleared to the edge of the box by Domagoj Vida and McGregor took a touch and stepped on to it.

Scotland’s Callum McGregor (left) celebrates his equaliser (Jane Barlow/PA).

Croatia were first to threaten after the break and Marshall had to be quick out of his goal to foil defender Josko Gvardiol, who burst through the middle of the Scots rearguard.

Moments later, the Scotland keeper made another save from Perisic, who was then flagged offside, before McGinn failed to get a proper connection on an Armstrong cross just a yard from goal.

However, in the 62nd minute Scotland were back to square one and staring at the exit door.

As slick-moving Croatia penned the dark blue jerseys into their own box, Mateo Kovacic set up mercurial midfielder Modric who curled the ball sumptuously from 20 yards with the outside of his right foot past Marshall who had no chance.