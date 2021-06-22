Euro 2020 matchday 12: England take top spot but Scotland suffer heartbreak

England ensured they finished top of Group D by beating the Czech Republic, but Scotland came up short in their bid to reach the knockout stages.
England progressed thanks to Raheem Sterling’s early header in a 1-0 victory at Wembley.
Having kicked off Group D by beating World Cup semi-final foes Croatia and then been booed following the goalless draw with rivals Scotland, Gareth Southgate’s already-qualified side put in a controlled display on Tuesday.
Scotland’s hopes of winning through to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time ended with a sobering 3-1 defeat by Croatia at Hampden Park.
The Scots needed a victory in their final group fixture to reach the last 16 but despite a big effort fell short again.
However, just after the hour mark, captain Luka Modric restored Croatia’s lead with a stunning strike from 20 yards before Ivan Perisic headed in a third in the 77th minute to seal victory and take the Croats through, with Scotland finishing bottom of the group with just one point.
