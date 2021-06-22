Big guns return and Redfern makes history – 5 England v Sri Lanka talking points

Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow and David Willey are among those back in the England squad for the Twenty20 series.

England start their limited-overs summer schedule in Cardiff on Wednesday evening with the first of three Twenty20s against Sri Lanka.

With the T20 World Cup drawing ever closer, matches in the Welsh capital on Wednesday and Thursday before a series-concluding fixture in Southampton on Saturday offer opportunities for both sides to test their mettle.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the topics of discussion.

England’s big guns back in action

Jos Buttler returns to the England set-up (Dan Mullan/PA)
Woakes and Willey get their chance

David Willey, left, and Chris Woakes are back in England's T20 squad (Bradley Collyer/PA)
No Stokes, no problem

Ben Stokes is unavailable for this series (Jon Super/PA)
Sri Lanka no pushovers

Lasith Malinga was not selected for this trip by Sri Lanka (Simon Cooper/PA)
Redfern makes history

Sue Redfern will become the first female to officiate in an England men’s home international after being named fourth umpire for the opening T20. Alex Wharf was appointed to the role but is reserve umpire at the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, which is set to go into a sixth day on Wednesday following bad weather at the Ageas Bowl. Redfern was kept on standby in case of such an eventuality and the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday that the 43-year-old will break new ground on Wednesday evening.

