Big guns return and Redfern makes history – 5 England v Sri Lanka talking points

England start their limited-overs summer schedule in Cardiff on Wednesday evening with the first of three Twenty20s against Sri Lanka.
With the T20 World Cup drawing ever closer, matches in the Welsh capital on Wednesday and Thursday before a series-concluding fixture in Southampton on Saturday offer opportunities for both sides to test their mettle.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the topics of discussion.
England’s big guns back in action
Woakes and Willey get their chance
No Stokes, no problem
Sri Lanka no pushovers
Redfern makes history
Sue Redfern will become the first female to officiate in an England men’s home international after being named fourth umpire for the opening T20. Alex Wharf was appointed to the role but is reserve umpire at the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, which is set to go into a sixth day on Wednesday following bad weather at the Ageas Bowl. Redfern was kept on standby in case of such an eventuality and the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday that the 43-year-old will break new ground on Wednesday evening.