A look at record transfers between British clubs amid Harry Kane speculation

Manchester City are preparing to make a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane as the undoubted transfer saga of the summer gets under way.

City have not yet made an official bid for the England captain, but are thought to be readying an offer that would smash the transfer record between two British clubs.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the current record deals.

Virgil Van Dijk (Southampton to Liverpool, £75million, January 2018)

Van Dijk’s hefty price tag definitely proved value for money for Liverpool (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Romelu Lukaku (Everton to Manchester United, £75million, July 2017)

Riyad Mahrez (Leicester to Manchester City, £60m, July 2018)

The Algerian winger’s form in helping make Leicester Premier League champions saw him rewarded with a big-money move to City, where he has continued to fill his trophy cabinet on a regular basis.

Kyle Walker (Tottenham to Manchester City, £50m, July 2017)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace to Manchester United, £50m, June 2019)